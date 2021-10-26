Donn’s World Cup and SuperSport title dreams

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CONTROVERSY overshadowed Jesse Donn’s call-up to Bafana Bafana and he did not feature in the back-to-back matches against Ethiopia.

However, the turn of events are not discouraging the central mid fielder’s ambitions of helping the national team qualify for next year’s World Cup, with him eventually playing in the tournament.

Locally, he has revealed a desire to win the league title and cup honours with Supersport United.

The alleged absconding of Goodman Mosele marred the 22-year-old Donn’s call-up by a disappointed national team coach, Hugo Broos, who called him to replace the Orlando Pirates player.

Announcing the changes to his squad, Broos expressed delight the Supersport midfielder heeded the call and reported for duty almost immediately.

In an interview with CAJ News Africa, Donn described the call-up as deserved.

“I was called up into the provisional squad for a reason,” the Capetonian said.

“Although I was a late addition, I feel that it is equally important. I stayed ready and was able to support the team when they needed me.”

While he was an unused substitute against Ethiopia, Donn revealed how a callup alone was a dream come true.

“It’s an absolute honour to have been called up to represent my country,” he said.

“It’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was young, and it’s exciting seeing that dream become a reality.”

He lauded the atmosphere in camp as great after fellow players, the coach and his staff made him feel at home.

“Because our team is quite young, there isn’t any pride or egos, which allows everyone to settle quickly,” the player said.

He was among four Supersport players in the 23-men squad, alongside captain Luke Fleurs, Teboho Mokoena and captain Ronwen Williams.

With Bafana Bafana gaining maintaining control of Group G ahead of Ghana, Donn has an even bigger dream of playing in Qatar in 2022.

“My first goal with the national team is to get my first cap,” he said.

“From there, I’d love to help the team qualify for the 2022 World Cup and represent our country on that stage (Qatar),” Donn added.

On the domestic front, he is eager to maintain his solid start at SuperSport United and help coach Kaitano Tembo’s side regain the league title they last won in 2009/10.

This season, he has featured in all six of the second-placed team’s league matches (plus one in the MTN8), never missing a minute.

Overall, the former Ubuntu Cape Town star has featured 26 times since debuting in a 3-0 win against Chippa United in January 2020.

Donn has provided two assists.

“With SuperSport, my long term goal is to play as much football as I can over the next few years, hopefully contributing to a successful team who can win trophies,” he said.

“The ultimate goal would be to win the league, as this is something we haven’t done in a while.”

– CAJ News