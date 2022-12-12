Tallest Christmas tree in SA graces uMhlanga skyline

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WITH a height of 17,5 metres, it is dubbed the tallest Christmas tree in South Africa.

The tree is the latest attraction at the newly-built Oceans mall in uMhlanga, north of Durban.

“The new Oceans Mall is the home of the tallest Christmas tree but it is not yet finished decoration,” Sabelo Didi, uMhlanga Tourism Vice Chairman, said.

The mall was opened last month (November).

Some international brands are scheduled to open in March next year.

It is said will be the time Durban will have these international brands.

Checkers and Woolworths are anchor tenants at the mall that boasts 120 stores. There are 14 restaurants.

Umhlanga has a lot of attractive destinations.

“We have the best South African accommodation, with superb self-catering apartments, luxury hotels, lodges and B&Bs,” Didi said.

“Its beautiful coastline attracts visitors from around the world. Umhlanga has a plethora of restaurants,” the official added.

The reopening of beaches is another boost to tourism in the area.

– CAJ News