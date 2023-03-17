South African airports score multiple wins globally

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CAPE International Airport has been announced the Best Airport in Africa at the Skytrax World Airport Awards in The Netherlands.

It has won the award eight consecutive times.

The airport also won the Best Airport Staff in Africa Awards, for the third time running.

Another South African facility, the King Shaka International Airport in Durban, was named the Best Regional Airport in Africa.

Additionally, the InterContinental Hotel OR Tambo scooped up the Best Airport Hotel in Africa.

Mpumi Mpofu, Airports South Africa (ACSA) Chief Executive Officer, said it was comforting to know that the work that is being done by ACSA, to bring its airports in line with international best practice, is being recognised, both at home and abroad.

“I would thus like to dedicate these awards to our teams across the entire ACSA network,” she said.

“At the same time, I would also like to take this opportunity to commit ourselves on behalf of the entire ACSA family that we will continue to do our utmost best to make this network the pride and joy of our peopl,” Mpofu said.

Award-winning airports are voted for by passengers in a survey that assesses customer service and facilities across more than 550 airports around the globe. Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022-2023 survey.

“Winning the Skytrax awards is a special occasion when we celebrate our achievements and remain humble, because there is still much to do,” said Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager, Cape Town International Airport.

He mentioned the excellence of the facility is also demonstrated through other accolades and measures such as being the 16th most “punctual” airport in the world.

Nkosinathi Myataza Regional General Manager, King Shaka, said, “Winning these awards demonstrates the resilience of our organisation, its people and our processes.”

Olitha Lebelo, Deputy Head of Mission, South African Embassy, in the Netherlands, accepted the awards.

The prestigious Skytrax World Airport Award began in 1999.

– CAJ News