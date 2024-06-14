Monkeypox claims another life in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MONKEYPOX has claimed one life in South Africa amid the spread of the disease in the southern African nation.

The country’s Department of Health confirmed the death following laboratory tests.

The latest death barely comes a month after other persons died of monkeypox in a case the health department reported a total of six.

The hardest hit provinces are Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal while other provinces fear if the monkeypox is not curbed now it might end up spreading nationwide.

Mpox (monkeypox) is a viral disease similar to smallpox. It causes fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a lesion-like rash. The lesions can appear on or near your genitals or anus and in other areas.

It can also be transmitted from one human to another.

– CAJ News