China maintains Morocco e-vehicles, ICT market leadership

from HICHAM ELHARAH in Rabat, Morocco

Morocco Bureau

RABAT, (CAJ News) – CHINA has hailed the impact of its companies in the electric vehicles as well as information and communications technology (ICT) sectors in Morocco.

The Asian nation’s top envoy in Morocco expressed the sentiments as the two countries pledge further cooperation in education and technology.

Li Changlin, the Chinese Ambassador, was speaking in Rabat following his country’s committing the expansion at the recent, tenth Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, where President Xi Jinping announced that in the next stage, it would build a “five-cooperation pattern” with the Arab African country.

“The reputation of China’s high-quality high-tech products in Morocco is gradually increasing, which has strengthened Morocco’s confidence in continued cooperation with China,” Changlin said.

The envoy said prominent Chinese international companies had made significant investments in Morocco’s renewable energy and automotive industries.

China’s Guoxuan High-tech, B&T and other companies are regarded by Morocco as the main force in building its new energy battery industry ecosystem, he added.

“BYD, Sais, Chery and other brands of electric vehicles have successfully entered the Moroccan market, and sales have continued to rise,” Changlion added.

“Huawei enjoys a high reputation in Morocco and is the main equipment supplier of three operators including Morocco Telecom, Orange France and Morocco Inwi.”

Statistics by the Chinese Embassy indicate there are about 3 000 people learning Chinese in Morocco. The number of Moroccan students plying their trade in China has estimatedly reached 3 500.

Relations in education and technology between the duo have intensified since 2023.

The Morocco Education and Technology Cooperation Exchange Conference in Rabat saw Chinese and Moroccan universities sign cooperation agreements on vocational education and training.

The Luban Workshop opened by Tianjin Business Vocational and Technical College in Casablanca began operations, focusing on cultivating cross-border e-commerce talents.

SINAEIA and Sedat Hassan I University jointly held the first International Vocational Education Digital Innovation Competition, with cross-border e-commerce, additive manufacturing and virtual reality the theme.

In 1958, Morocco was the second African or Arab country (after Egypt in 1956) to establish ties with China.

– CAJ News