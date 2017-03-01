Kenya communal conflict claims more livesfrom MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, KenyaKenya BureauNAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE death toll in the communal clashes…Youth protest against DRC-France tiesANALYSIS: An African paradox: Why do billions of dollars in donations fail to solve the continent’s problems?US’ Beam outlines expansion into African EV marketNigeria rolls out digital system for birth registrationsBilliat gives Warriors 1-0 victory over NamibiaNigeria, Japan solidify pact on startups ecosystemMillions impacted by floods in Central, West AfricaHumaine Launches in Europe at World AI Summit 2024, AmsterdamFeatured destination of the yearUber unveils Safari offering in South AfricaBanking & Finance Wekeza advances to Black Ambition prize final roundPay with crypto almost anywhere in South Africa using Luno and ZapperMTN unveils lucrative summer campaignZambia earns $58 million after tax on digital equipment liftedTravel & Tourism Top destinationsUber unveils Safari offering in South AfricaAnalysis: Zimbabwean Khumalo is no foreigner in KhumalolandCrime plagues Table Mountain parkVisit Qualito Distillery and Route 71 for alcohol and foodAfrica & World Kenya communal conflict claims more livesYouth protest against DRC-France tiesANALYSIS: An African paradox: Why do billions of dollars in donations fail to solve the continent’s problems?Millions impacted by floods in Central, West AfricaKenya’s e-hailing drivers take to the streetsEntertainmentAnalysis: Zimbabwean Khumalo is no foreigner in KhumalolandCalls mount to introduce VAR in SA footballTop-of-the-table duel headlines Betway PremiershipSundowns open early Betway Premiership leadExclusive Ruling party tipped to retain power in Mozambique pollsYouth protest against DRC-France tiesANALYSIS: An African paradox: Why do billions of dollars in donations fail to solve the continent’s problems?US’ Beam outlines expansion into African EV marketEnergyUS’ Beam outlines expansion into African EV market SportsBilliat gives Warriors 1-0 victory over NamibiaCalls mount to introduce VAR in SA footballPress Release It’s time for South Africans to Win Win Summer with MTN’s R75 million in prizesMTN Pulse Announces Top 30 Youth Hustle Hub Entrepreneurs In Line To Win Their Share of R800 000 TechnologyUS’ Beam outlines expansion into African EV marketNigeria rolls out digital system for birth registrationsNigeria, Japan solidify pact on startups ecosystem