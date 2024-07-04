Huawei unveils new Cloud offering for Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has announced the launch of its Cloud Stack 8.3 offering as it ramps up investments in Africa to support the continent’s development into an intelligent digital hub.

It has been launched at the just-concluded Huawei Africa Connect conference in Johannesburg, with a pledge to provide trusted cloud infrastructure, innovative cloud service abilities and extensive industry know-how to help government and enterprise customers in Africa accelerate cloud adoption.

The Huawei Cloud Stack continues a journey that began in 2018 with the launch of Africa’s first public cloud region of Huawei Cloud in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This was followed by a significant expansion in June 2024, with the launch of Northern Africa’s first public cloud region of Huawei Cloud in Cairo, Egypt.

Huawei Cloud has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing cloud providers in the world.

“Huawei Cloud strives to be the preferred cloud for intelligent transformation,” said Hu Yuhai, Vice President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud.

“As per our mission statement of being, ‘In Africa, For Africa’, we are ready to work alongside our customers and partners with better technologies, industry solutions and ecosystem resources,” Yuhai said.

The company stated its expanded cloud activity reflected the fact that government and enterprise customers in Africa were keen to embrace intelligent and digital transformation.

Huawei Cloud says it is dedicated to offering an industry-leading hybrid cloud solution, empowering customers to spark cloud innovation.

Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3 boasts a wide array of enhanced cloud services and features to provide a trusted, more resilient cloud native foundation. It boosts innovation in the following key areas and makes new technologies locally available as fast as possible, the company stated.

Huawei Vice President of Cloud for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region, Bai Yan

At Huawei Africa Connect, the company also held its “Leap2Cloud”event, which attracted more than 300 enterprise executives and expert customers from diverse sectors like government, finance, transportation and energy in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Bai Yan, Vice President of Huawei Cloud for the Southern Africa region, delivered a keynote speech titled, “Huawei Cloud Stack, the Preferred Cloud for Africa Industry Digitalisation.”

“As industry customers drive forward with cloud adoption and intelligent transformation, they encountered certain challenges, such as unforeseen issues with submarine optical cables, inefficient methods of acquiring cloud resources, and concerns over data sovereignty,” he said.

Yan said Huawei Cloud Stack provided on-premised, reliable and secure cloud infrastructure, as well as offering an extensive suite of over 110 cloud services – unmatched in the industry – alongside a diversified partner ecosystem.

“All these are designed to help government and enterprise customers in Africa accelerate industry intelligence,” he concluded.

– CAJ News