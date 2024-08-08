Huawei accelerates digitalisation in SA via GaussDB

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI Cloud has introduced its GaussDB solutions to enable public and private industries in South Africa access distributed database technologies and accelerate digitalisation.

The solutions have been launched in collaboration with Huawei local customers and partners at the Database Innovation Forum 2024 in Cape Town, held under the theme, “GaussDB: A Better Way to Database.”

GaussDB is described as a trustworthy data foundation for mission-critical workloads because it ensures high availability, performance, security, scalability and intelligence.

At the forum Huawei Cloud also launched its GaussDB Pioneer Programme to promote innovation and further adoption of database technologies in the country.

“A wave of digitalisation and intelligence is transforming traditional infrastructure. Database is the foundation of this wave,” Managing Director of Huawei Cloud South Africa, Steven Chen, said.

The GaussDB event highlighted the capabilities of this database management system and showcased how AI-native distributed databases can be designed to overcome traditional database limitations.

GaussDB is described as offering high performance, scalability, and security, supporting up to 15 million transactions per minute and significantly reduces latency and costs.

The platform is introduced as being trusted by top global banks and a range of industries because it ensures stability and efficiency.

Chen explained that GaussDB was developed over the past 20 years, and that it allows for independent scaling of computing power and storage, which enhances resource utilisation.

To cater to the varied business needs of its customers, Huawei Cloud has introduced an array of database services and tools. At the core of this suite are three enterprise-class databases: GaussDB, GaussDB for MySQL, and GeminiDB.

Mark Chadwick, Principal Consultant at Huawei Cloud South Africa, spoke about “Building a Smart, Digital Future by Taking a Cloud Leap.”

He revealed Huawei Cloud was now among the top three vendors in South Africa’s public cloud market and ranked first in the hybrid cloud market.

It is the preferred cloud provider for customers across Asia Pacific.

“Now our team is offering robust support and working with partners to build a local ecosystem in South Africa,” Chadwick said.

There are already over 2 500 Huawei Cloud database deployments across sectors including finance, government, traditional business, internet, and manufacturing to date.

– CAJ News