MTN SA boosts MoMo cashback for purchases

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa is providing its customers with a significant enhancement to its Mobile Money (MoMo) cashback offer.

This is in response to the increasing financial pressure faced by consumers.

Effective immediately, until January 31, 2025, registered MoMo self-service channel users will receive ten times the usual cashback on the purchase of any of the qualifying MTN bundles.

Recognising the need for savings during these challenging times, MTN is amplifying the MoMo cashback reward from the standard 1 percent to 10 percent for all purchases of MTN airtime denominations.

Kagiso Mothibi, acting Chief Executive Officer of MTN Fintech SA, said this initiative aimed to provide substantial relief to customers and enhance their MoMo savings.

Mothibi said the 10 percent cashback opportunity is the company’s way of thanking registered supporters of MoMo.

“By offering unlimited opportunities to earn rewards during a time of year when money traditionally gets a little tighter and continuing this offer until January 31, 2025, MTN is committed to making life a little easier.”

There is no limit to the number of cashback rewards you can earn.

Each time a qualifying purchase is made, the 10 percent cashback will automatically be credited to the MoMo cashback wallet. The cashback reward can then be used to perform any transaction on MoMo.

– CAJ News