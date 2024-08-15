Mastercard, Scale accelerate growth of digital payments

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MASTERCARD has partnered with Scale, an issuer orchestration partner, to accelerate market deployment for finance technology companies across Africa and the Middle East.

The collaboration is anticipated to alleviate key technical and commercial barriers to entry that fintech companies, aggregators, enablers, payment service providers (PSPs) and telcos face when launching payment programmes – enabling them to focus on their core business and launch new products and services efficiently.

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA), Mastercard, said the company was committed to working with local ecosystem players to drive the growth of innovative payment solutions across the region, with the aim of bridging the digital gap, enhancing financial inclusion and improving access to financial services.

“With its in-depth knowledge of the fintech landscape, Scale is our ideal partner in achieving these goals,” said the executive.

Mastercard and Scale will support fintech companies and other ecosystem players in securing sponsorships, building sustainable unit economics, designing and commercializing their card and other payment programmes, productization, assessing profitability models for their programs and delivering world-class customer experience.

“Fintech companies move at speed and require commercially viable collaborations with experienced companies that cater to a cost-sensitive market,” said Miranda Perumal, Co-Founder and CEO, Scale.

– CAJ News