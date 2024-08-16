EFF resignations a new twist to SA politics

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE resignation of the party’s deputy president and other members from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is a major blow to the opposition party as it still reels from its disappointing performance in the May elections.

Floyd Shivambu, deputy to the “Commander-In-Chief”, Julius Malema, announced his resignation at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday, one of the most dramatic days in local politics in recent times.

There appeared to be no love lost between the two men who have been comrades-in-arms since their expulsion from the then ruling African National Congress (ANC) in 2012, but there have been rumours that the two were involved in a power struggle over the party whose fortunes have taken a battering in recent months.

The reports of factionalism come ahead of the elective congress of the EFF before the end of the year. Shivambu reportedly planned to challenge Malema for the presidency. Critics accuse Malema of running the party with an iron fist since its formation in 2013.

Malema is an overwhelming favourite to retain his position as leader of the “Red Berets.”

Another prominent figure of the EFF, Mzwanele Manyi, a former cabinet spokesperson, also exited the party, a development Malema confirmed on Thursday.

There is a possibility of other officials dumping the party, Malema said.

“There will be many others who are going to leave the EFF because they have got their loyalty and support to the Deputy President,” he said.

“Fighters on the ground should be prepared for more people to follow, and this should not serve as a point of collapse for the EFF,” Malema added.

He conceded this might be the lowest point in the party’s history.

“This is a testing moment. An organisation that has lived beyond ten years has never been through this testing moment. The EFF will have to pass this test,” Malema said.

No sooner than Shivambu announced his resignation than the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party of former president of ANC and South Africa, Jacob Zuma, confirmed Shivambu was joining the party.

Manyi has also joined, but his defection is not much of a surprise as he is the spokesperson of the Zuma foundation.

As was the case in the May 29 elections when the EFFs loss was again, the resignation is again of the latter’s benefit.

Before the formation of MK in late 2023, EFF was the country’s third largest party behind the ANC and the biggest opposition, Democratic Alliance (DA). It was also seen as the most vibrant.

However, a disappointing electoral showing saw MK Party dislodge EFF into fourth.

“The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party welcomes the decision by these astute and well experienced leaders as it could not have come at a better time,” Zuma’s party stated.

– CAJ News