Premier Hotel opens in Manini Village

by NKHENSANI NKUNA

THOHOYANDOU, (CAJ News) – THE four-star Premier Hotel officially opened its doors at Manini Village, outside of Thohoyandou Town in Limpopo, last week.

The 120-luxurious room accommodation facility is the brainchild of Tsakani Masia, the chief executive officer of African Century Group, a construction company on the rise.

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, together with Masia, cut the ribbon marking the official launch.

The hotel boasts an outdoor pool, gym, bar, restaurant and a conference room with a capacity of 450 guests.

Masia partnered with Premier Hotels and Resort, who are known for their luxurious brand of hotels, making this facility the first Premier Hotel in the province.

Ramathuba praised Masia for her efforts in the construction industry and for having managed to break into the hospitality industry.

“I’m impressed because the building of the facility started just two years ago, and was completed timeously. This shows exactly the kind of a woman you are. We applaud the fact that you had created 400 jobs in the construction of the hotel and now you have 80 permanent local staff working here,” said Ramathuba, addressing Masia.

In her speech, Ramathuba challenged Masia to build another hotel along the Kruger National Park gate to attract more tourists.

“The hotel is a beacon of growth, development and progress. This signifies job creation and the growth of our economy which improves the livelihood of our people,” she said.

Meanwhile, Masia said she was “intentional” about creating employment for the villagers as she did not want them to travel long distances to work, hence she built the hotel right in the village.

Masia touched on the significance of starting a business.

“Start small. I started doing business by selling blankets and chickens, and here I am today,” she said.

The event was attended by various traditional leaders, MEC’s in the province and Premier Hotels management, among other invited guests.

For more information follow Premier Hotel Manini on social media platforms.

– CAJ News