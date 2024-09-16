Chinese face illegal mining charges in Nigeria

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities are to arraign five Chinese nationals in court for alleged illegal mining.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the individuals at a village in Ibeno local government area of Akwa Ibom state, south of the country.

Suspects arrested by the EFCC’s Special Task Force on Illegal Mining have been named as Xie Bin, Zhon Qinping, Li Yi, Chen Zeng and Chen Mou Zhou.

EFCC reports that the individuals have been arrested following credible intelligence on the illegal activities of foreign mining companies within Eket and Ibieno areas of the Akwa Ibom.

The agency said they were all arrested at an illegal mining site of a mineral suspected to be ilmenite, a titanium-iron oxide mineral.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” EFCC stated late Sunday.

In 2024, the EFCC reported the arrest of Chinese nationals for alleged illegal mining around the country.

The incidents include this one.

– CAJ News