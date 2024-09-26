Instagram Teen Accounts: A Welcome (But Long Overdue) Safety Measure?

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – INSTAGRAM’S announcement of Teen Accounts is a sigh of relief for parents who’ve spent years worrying about their children’s safety online.

The new features—default private accounts, messaging restrictions, content filters, time limits, and sleep mode—are a clear step in the right direction for protecting teens on the platform. On the surface, it looks like a win for digital safety. But for those of us who’ve been watching this space for years, the bigger question remains: Why now?

Frances Haugen’s Whistleblower Revelations: Still Fresh in Our Minds

It’s impossible to discuss Instagram’s latest updates without recalling the damning revelations from Frances Haugen, the Facebook (now Meta) whistleblower who exposed the company’s internal research in 2021. Meta knew, from its own studies, that Instagram was actively damaging teens’ mental health—especially teenage girls. Body image issues, anxiety, depression—Haugen’s testimony made it painfully clear that these weren’t speculative risks but known consequences. Meta had the data. They understood the harm. And they had the resources to act far earlier.

So why are we only seeing the Teen Accounts feature introduced now, years later? Why did it take a whistleblower, mounting public outrage, and government scrutiny to force Meta to act on what they already knew?

Too Little, Too Late?

Let’s be honest. While the Teen Accounts feature is certainly a step forward, it’s hard to ignore that Instagram is playing catch-up. For years, teens have been exposed to content that has shaped their self-esteem, skewed their body image, and impacted their mental health. For many, the damage is already done. We’ve seen teens falling into spirals of anxiety, depression, and comparison culture, fuelled by an algorithm that thrives on their insecurities.

So yes, this is progress. But it’s progress delayed by years of inaction and prioritising profit over the well-being of young users. And while Instagram’s new safeguards are certainly better than nothing, parents should be asking: Is this enough?

What Parents Need to Know Now

The reality is that while Teen Accounts sound reassuring on paper, there are still significant challenges that parents need to be aware of. The introduction of new safety features shouldn’t lull us into a false sense of security.

The Algorithm Is Still King

Even with restricted content, Instagram’s algorithm remains a powerful, addictive force. Yes, teens will be shielded from explicit or overly sensitive content, but the platform’s algorithm is still designed to maximise engagement—and that often means keeping teens hooked on content that might not be overtly harmful, but still subtly erodes their mental health. Curated images of perfection, materialism, and unattainable beauty standards will continue to fill their feeds. These new features don’t address the psychological toll of endless comparison.

Time limit reminders after 60 minutes sound helpful, but they’re only nudges. If a teen chooses to ignore them, Instagram won’t stop them from continuing to scroll. Parents need to monitor more than just the amount of time their teens spend on Instagram. What content are they engaging with? Are they constantly comparing themselves to influencers or peers? Algorithms may be silent, but their influence is profound.

FOMO and the Culture of Validation

Even with Teen Accounts, the fundamental mechanics of Instagram—likes, follows, shares—remain unchanged. Teens, especially those in their formative years, are deeply susceptible to the pressures of online validation. The culture of “likes” and “follows” fuels their self-worth, often leading to a toxic cycle of seeking external approval.

The features around private messaging or tagging are a start, but they don’t tackle the deeper issue of social comparison. Just because fewer people can comment on or view your teen’s posts, doesn’t mean they’ll be any less affected by the relentless stream of highly curated, “perfect” lives that dominate Instagram. Parents must continue to have conversations about self-worth, resilience, and the difference between online personas and real life.

Private Doesn’t Always Mean Safe

Yes, private accounts are now the default for teens, but let’s be clear: private doesn’t mean invulnerable. Catfishing, online bullying, and predatory behaviour can still occur within the confines of private messages. While messaging restrictions limit who can contact your teen, social engineering tactics—like catfishers posing as someone the teen already knows—are still prevalent. Instagram’s safeguards are just one layer of protection, but they are not foolproof.

Workarounds and Second Accounts

Teenagers are savvy, and many are already aware of ways to bypass parental restrictions. The concept of a “Finsta” (fake Instagram account) is nothing new—teens often create secondary accounts that parents don’t know about, where they feel more freedom to post content and interact with people outside their parents’ view. While the Teen Accounts feature promises more oversight, it’s crucial for parents to be aware that Instagram isn’t their teen’s only online presence.

What Can Parents Do Now?

While Instagram’s new Teen Accounts offer some relief, parents shouldn’t rely solely on these features to safeguard their children’s well-being. Here’s what you can do to go beyond Instagram’s updates:

Open Dialogue Is Essential

Don’t wait for something to go wrong to start talking about online safety and mental health. Have ongoing conversations with your teen about their experiences online. Ask them how they feel about what they see on Instagram, who they’re interacting with, and how the platform makes them feel. Ask open-ended questions to get beyond one-word answers.

Teach Critical Thinking

Instagram may filter out the worst of the sensitive content, but that doesn’t mean your teen won’t encounter misinformation or manipulative advertising. Equip your teen with the skills to question the content they see, to recognise when something is being curated for clicks or engagement rather than being genuine.

Be a Role Model

Your teen is watching you. If you’re glued to your phone, endlessly scrolling social media, they’ll notice. Set a good example by demonstrating healthy screen habits and talking openly about the importance of balancing online and offline time. Boundaries apply to everyone in the household, not just teens.

Help Curate Their Feed

Instead of simply monitoring what your teen is doing, actively help them discover accounts that promote positive, educational, or creative content. Steer them towards inspirational or educational accounts that align with their interests, encouraging them to create a feed that uplifts rather than diminishes their self-esteem.

Stay Informed

Technology evolves rapidly, and new risks can emerge seemingly overnight. Stay informed about the latest digital trends and updates to Instagram’s policies and algorithms. Keep an eye on what new apps your teen might be using that offer even less supervision than Instagram.

The Fight Is Far From Over

Meta’s introduction of Teen Accounts is a long-overdue acknowledgment that the company can—and should—do more to protect its younger users. But let’s not forget: they could have done this years ago. If Frances Haugen hadn’t come forward, we might still be waiting for these changes.

As parents, educators, and digital safety advocates, we must continue to push Big Tech to prioritise safety over profit. Meta’s updates are a step in the right direction, but we need more transparency, more accountability, and more meaningful changes.

Instagram’s Teen Accounts are better than nothing, but they’re far from the solution. The conversation about teen safety online is just beginning, and we must demand better for the sake of the next generation.

NB: This article has been widely published and redistributed by CAJ News Africa on behalf of our media partner, https://www.journalismweb.co.za/

CAJ News