Three arrested in failed Benin coup

from AGIDIGBI TOSSOU in Porto-Novo, Benin

Porto-Novo Bureau

PORTO-NOVO, (CAJ News) – THE West African country of Benin is tense following an alleged coup.

The government of President Patrice Talon reports it has foiled the attempt against the administration.

This attempted overthrow of the government reportedly occurred overnight Monday-Tuesday.

A prosecutor has announced that three individuals, a former minister Oswald Homeky, a businessman Olivier Boko, and commander of the presidential guard Djimon Dieudonne Tevoedjre, have been arrested.

“The investigation may lead to further arrests in the coming days,” a security expert said.

Crisis24 forecast these arrests were possible across the country, notably the largest city of Cotonou.

Talon (66), a businessman, has been in power since 2016, and is one of the most prominent voices against the coup that ousted Mohamed Bazoum in Niger last year.

Benin, with a population of 14 million people, is hailed as more stable than most other countries in West Africa, and is one of the few nations to not have a major terrorism problem.

However, in July this year, suspected Al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) militants killed five rangers and seven security personnel in an attack in the northernmost Alibori region.

– CAJ News