Climate Change: Floods forecast for most of Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE potentially deadly floods forecast for several blocs in Africa, adding to the similar crisis ongoing in the west, are a reminder of the gruesome reality of climate change.

Africa is a continent bearing the brunt of this tragic phenomenon.

This week, experts projected an elevated threat of flooding in Central, East and Southern Africa this rainy season.

Already, West Africa has been ravaged by floods that have left scores dead and thousands displaced in the already politically volatile region.

In Central Africa, the annual rainy season is forecast to run through May 2025. Floods are projected to bring landslides and mudslides in a number of countries. These have been forecast to be Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Equatorial Guinea, Gabon as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

A similar projection has been made for East Africa, whose rainy season is to end this December.

There, countries such as Burundi, Kenya, Mayotte, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda are also feared to suffer landslides and mudslides.

Southern Africa is to experience periods of heavy rainfall during the annual season through at least late April next year.

Analysts forecast Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mozambique is also prone.

Some affected regions, to illustrate the impact of climate change, some regions set to be affected by floods are experiencing their worst droughts in decades.

In South Africa, September is one of the hottest months but there was snowfall.

In Uganda, StrongMinds, a global non-profit treating depression through layperson-led interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G), has released a report describing the effects of climate change on mental health in one pastoral community.

The “Our Climate & Our Mental Health – A Case Study from Kotido District, Uganda,” report cites research and field observations demonstrating how climate change and extreme weather events are exacerbating depression in this vulnerable region.

Kotido, located in the semi-arid northeastern region of Uganda, relies heavily on cattle-herding for survival.

The report shows how increased temperatures and the unpredictable weather patterns that follow drive pressure on livelihoods, which disrupt the lives of individuals, their families, and their communities.

“The people of Kotido are experiencing climate change directly in their everyday lives,” said StrongMinds Uganda Country Director, Vincent Mujune.

“And by working with them to treat their depression, we understand the immediate mental health implications of our changing climate,” he added.

“This is not a theoretical future. These are the real-life mental health consequences of climate-related stressors.”

Mujune added that every discussion and plan about climate change action must now include mental health components.

– CAJ News