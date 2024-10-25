Zambia marks 60 years of independence

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is celebrating its 60th independence anniversary.

The country attained self-rule from Britain on this day in 1964 and later played a key role in other Southern African countries gaining their independence.

“Zambia’s journey over six decades reflects God’s blessings and our national spirit of unity, peace, and perseverance,” President Hakainde Hichilema addressed the nation.

“He added, “Like the soaring eagle in our skies, we have risen above challenges, sustained peace, and upheld the principles of justice and equality.”

Hichilema said Zambia’s commitment to democracy was evident in smooth transitions of power, respect for freedom of expression, and grassroots development.

Kenneth Kaunda (now late) was the first president of the former Northern Rhodesia. Hichilema is the seventh president.

His government is accused of becoming dictatorial.

Under Kaunda, it was a one-party state from 1972 to 1991.

Prevailing problems include the worst drought in decades, cholera and debt.

“Even in the midst of current trials, including severe droughts, our faith remains strong,” Hichilema said.

