McDonald’s Grimace on tour in South Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE arrival of the Grimace character in South Africa is another milestone for McDonald’s fans and customers in nearly 30 years in the country.

The adored purple character of the eatery chain arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday to kick off a nationwide tour that promises to blend fun with a uniquely South African flavour.

During the visit, Grimace will immerse himself in the vibrant culture, music, and iconic landmarks that make the country special.

From exploring buzzing cityscapes to taking in the stunning natural beauty of the landscapes, Grimace is to soak up the essence of the country.

Grimace will embark on a nationwide tour, making special appearances at select McDonald’s restaurants locally.

Families will have the chance to meet him in person, snap photos, and create lasting memories.

Grimace is inviting South Africans to follow his journey across the country on social media and keep an eye on McDonald’s South Africa platforms for updates on his schedule and upcoming events.

Fans can also look forward to a new menu addition-the Grimace Shake, which has already taken the world by storm. Exclusive Grimace merchandise will be available through the MyM App as a limited time offer, allowing fans to bring home a piece of the magic.

Sechaba Motsieloa, McDonald’s South Africa Marketing Director, expressed excitement about Grimace’s arrival.

“We’re thrilled to have Grimace here and ready to make happy happen,” he said.

Grimace’s visit coincides with another development-the expansion of Mobile Order Pay.

Customers can now order ahead for their meals at more McDonald’s restaurants across South Africa.

This is available through the McDonald’s App in a variety of options: Curbside Pickup, Drive-Thru and Dine-In.

– CAJ News