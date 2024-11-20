Southern Africa dominates AFCON qualification

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTHERN Africa has proved a force to reckon with after seven national teams qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next year.

Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, members of the Johannesburg-headquartered Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) booked their tickets.

However, the teams to qualify from the bloc can also be put at nine, considering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Tanzania, while not in the region geographically, however they are alongside the above mentioned countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

This marks the end of an era where teams from the region were punching bags by their counterparts in a tournament that has been dominated by North and West Africa.

Of the sides mentioned above, only DRC (then known as Zaire), South Africa and Zambia have won the AFCON.

Zimbabwe bounced back to the tournament after overcoming a ban imposed by the Federation of International Football (FIFA) in 2022. The ban came after the country’s Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) for alleged maladministration.

FIFA does not take lightly to government intervention in the sport.

Zimbabwe’s qualification was more remarkable in that they played all their games, including the “home” ones, outside the country after CAF ruled none of Zimbabwe stadia are fit to host international matches.

Botswana makes a return after an absence of 12 years.

Comoros qualified atop group that included powerhouse Tunisia, The Gambia and Madagascar.

– CAJ News