MTN unveils iconic 5G smartphone

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has launched its fifth generation technology-enabled smartphone, dubbed the Icon 5G.

The operator said the device was designed to provide customers with faster, more reliable and cutting-edge communication on its network.

The product is part of MTN’s ongoing commitment to bridge the digital divide and ensure all South Africans have access to the latest mobile technologies.

It is available from R219 per month for 36-months, inclusive of 1GB anytime data and 50 calling minutes monthly.

The device is also available on prepaid, priced at R2 499 cash.

New prepaid customers who purchase the MTN Icon 5G will receive a once-off free 21GB anytime data and 3GB YouTube data when they recharge with R50.

“We are excited to bring this affordable 5G smartphone to the South African market,” said Thando Gabela, General Manager: Devices, at MTN South Africa.

“This is another significant step in our mission to ensure that all South Africans have access to fast, reliable, and affordable mobile communication, regardless of their economic background. As we transition to 4G and 5G, we are here to support our customers every step of the way.”

MTN believes the new smartphone provides an affordable entry point for customers seeking the benefits of 5G technology, including faster data speeds, lower latency and enhanced user experiences.

Gabela added: “The penetration of 4G and 5G-capable smartphones continues to grow across our customer base. This growing trend is a clear reflection of MTN’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and bringing next-generation connectivity to more people.

– CAJ News