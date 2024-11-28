More power setbacks for Zambia, Zimbabwe

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – POWER utilities in Zambia and Zimbabwe are likely to implement higher levels of load shedding and prolonged power cuts because of ongoing supply shortages.

The woes add to the unprecedented drought afflicting the Kariba Dam, which is the source of hydro-electricity for the two neighbouring countries.

This has impacted on the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

On Sunday evening, a blackout caused nationwide disruptions until power was restored the following morning.

The cause of the blackout could not be ascertained but as of late November, power shortages of up to 20 hours daily have been reported.

There is hope this upcoming rainy season could help refill dam levels in the coming weeks. However, because of the drastic water levels, it may take longer for electricity supply improvements.

The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO), also on Sunday, suffered a nationwide blackout.

Power was restored on Monday, the same day it was working to increase power supply to seven hours per day.

However, this would be impacted by insufficient energy imports, unplanned breakdown of power plants, and low water levels.

At the end of September, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) consulted ZESCO and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), where it was agreed that a total of 27 billion cubic metres of water will be allocated for power generation at Kariba Dam for the year 2025.

This allocation will be equally shared with either utility allocated 13,5 billion cubic metres.

ZRA manages Kariba.

– CAJ News