Ugly face of the beautiful game rocks Guinea

from MAMADU ONDO in Conakry, Guinea

Guinea Bureau

CONAKRY, (CAJ News) – TRAGEDY has again gotten the better of football after at least ten people died during a stampede in Guinea.

It is suspected the death toll is higher in the tragedy at the Stade du 3 Avril in the second-largest city of Nzerekore, where the Labé and Nzérékoré teams played.

Authorities were on Monday responding after the violent clashes and a stampede.

The clashes reportedly broke out between fans following controversial referee decisions amid the match.

Security personnel attempted to quell the unrest with tear gas, which then led to the stampede.

Varying death tolls have been reported, with some reports claiming that at least 10 people were killed in the unrest while others, citing local medical officials, claim that there were “dozens” to “around 100” dead.

Scores were injured during the unrest at this match that was held to honour President Mamadi Doumbouya, who came to power in 2021 after masterminding a coup.

More than 150 people were killed at a stadium in the capital city of Conakryin 2009 after security forces dispersed a rally by the opposition.

– CAJ News