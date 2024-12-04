DRC, Zambia soldiers in latest fatal shootout

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia again have to deal with a tragic shootout between militaries of the two countries.

This incident at the border is the latest twist to a fallout between the two armies and threaten diplomatic fractions between the two neighbouring nations that face contrasting fortunes regarding peace.

It is also a grim reminder of the rampant smuggling by syndicates at the border.

On Sunday, a Zambian soldier died and another wounded after an exchange of fire between the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and Zambia Army (ZA) in the border region of Zambia’s Copperbelt Province.

The “misunderstanding” happened before Zambian soldiers were on routine anti-smuggling patrol and then intercepted yet-to-be identified Zambian nationals who were allegedly attempting to smuggle mealie-meal into the DRC and confiscated the commodity.

Zambia’s government reports that the smugglers managed to escape apprehension and ran into the DRC side, where they reported to the Congolese soldiers deployed within their territory alleging that Zambian soldiers had crossed the border into DRC and confiscated their mealie-meal.

Based on that, Congolese soldiers reportedly mobilised and confronted the Zambian soldiers to release the mealie-meal and also surrender their weapons.

“It was at that point when exchange of fire occurred,” said Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, Zambia Minister of Defence.

He said in the meantime, the two governments had constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the incident and avert such cases in future.

“As a country, we are committed to ensuring peaceful resolution of disputes as we advance Economic Diplomacy through the promotion of regional and international peace,” Lufumwa said.

The minister conceded the event is linked to the lucrative prices mealie-meal trade attracts outside Zambian borders, especially in civil-war torn DRC in the north.

“I urge everyone that wishes to trade in mealie-meal to do so within the stipulated regulations,” the minister advised.

Comment could not be obtained from the Congolese authorities, but a fallout between the two armies is not new.

This emanates from a territory in the Tanganyika province, which both claim.

Zambian soldiers have previously been a presence in the area, sparking tensions.

Tempers have fled, with shootouts documented in 1996, 2006, 2016 and 2020.

In the last incident, each army lost a soldier.

Zambian citizen, Muna Musanza said, “I’m a firm believer in peace, and if I had the power, I would have chosen a different neighbour for our country, one that doesn’t test our patience like the DRC has.”

He added, “Despite showing them love and kindness, we’ve unfortunately received hostility in return. Nevertheless, I still advocate for peace to prevail.”

DRC and Zambia have previously been involved in trade disputes.

In August this year, Zambia closed its border with their northern neighbour after Congo imposed a ban on the import of soft drinks and beer from Zambia. It has since been reopened.

