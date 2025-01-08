Nokia, stc complete historic MEA tech trial

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – THE first-ever 1 terabit-per-second (1Tbps) long haul field trial in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is complete.

Nokia and stc Group conducted the trial.

Leveraging stc Group’s live Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) terrestrial network, this trial highlights the unique potential of Nokia’s sixth generation of super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s) technology in delivering high-capacity, efficient and scalable connectivity for data centres.

With the ability to significantly increase the capacity of the digital network, stc Group and Nokia are enabling faster and more efficient data transmission over long distances.

With this advanced optical infrastructure, stc Group is well-positioned to meet future market demands and continue its supply of rapid and reliable connectivity while aligning with the region’s digital transformation goals.

The field trial transported 6 x 100GE and 1 x 400GE high-speed services over 1Tbs single wavelength across 850km.

Abdullateef Alsenan, Infrastructure Design GM at stc Group, said the company’s partnership with Nokia demonstrated advancements in building a future-ready network.

He said the milestone reflected an ability to securely support massive traffic volumes, addressing the demands of cloud services and AI applications.

“These infrastructure advancements are positioning the kingdom as a global leader in digital innovation and sustainability,” Alsenan said.

Carlo Corti, Head of Optical Networks, Middle East and Africa at Nokia, concurred.

“By pushing the boundaries of optical technology, Nokia is committed to trusted performance and proud to partner with stc Group in achieving this record-breaking milestone,” Corti said.

– CAJ News