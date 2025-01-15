Nokia and Zain for indoor solutions for MEA customers

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – NOKIA and Zain KSA are partnering to delivering the first 4G/5G Femtocell solution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The companies believe the partnership is to address mobile coverage gaps and optimize connectivity for enterprise customers.

The Femtocell solution involves the deployment of 4G and 5G Smart Nodes, as well as a comprehensive package of Nokia’s products and services such as IP Security Gateway, Femto Manager and End to End Delivery services.

Powered by Nokia’s technology, the deployment aligns with Zain KSA’s business case to offer a slim and highly optimized system that seamlessly integrates into the Zain KSA network.

It features a plug-and-play setup that minimizes reliance on customer infrastructure, delivering a simple, cost-effective solution with impressive coverage results.

The deployment of Nokia’s Smart Nodes will significantly improve indoor coverage for Zain KSA’s enterprise customers.

This initiative is expected to boost customer loyalty by ensuring robust and secure 4G and 5G network availability across various enterprise locations.

Haitham Baba, Head of Enterprise Mobile Networks, Saudi at Nokia, said: “This solution unlocks countless opportunities for enterprise customers thanks to the trusted performance of Nokia’s technology.”

This partnership is hailed as a significant step in Nokia’s ongoing collaboration with Zain KSA, as they continue to drive network excellence enabling business-to-business growth.

Sultan Abdullah Al Hadlag, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Zain KSA, said: “Zain KSA continues to lead with groundbreaking network solutions.”

The partnership supports digital transformation under Saudi Vision 2030.

– CAJ News