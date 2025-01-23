The Fuse is Lit on the Podcasting Industry

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE South African podcasting industry had its most progressive year in 2024.

While it has long played second fiddle to the global podcasting juggernaut that is the United States, last year marked an inflection point as the country woke up to the boundless potential of audio storytelling. Emerging from the shadow of radio, a medium that has dominated the South African airwaves for decades, podcasting is rapidly finding its footing as a vibrant and innovative platform, fuelled by both local creativity and global trends. Prepare for fireworks in 2025.

The South African Audio Renaissance

Until recently, podcasting in South Africa was often dismissed as an archive of already-broadcast radio programmes or a niche pursuit—something consumed by early adopters or urban elites with access to high-speed internet. But last year’s surge in digital transformation, paired with the growing affordability of data, dramatically shifted the landscape. The weekly podcast listenership now accounts for 33% of internet users, according to Statista. This audience growth isn’t merely a numbers game; it reflects a deeper cultural shift. South Africans are increasingly tuning in for content that feels local, authentic, and tailored to their unique experiences.

“Podcasting has exploded as an alternative medium precisely because it breaks free from the constraints of traditional broadcasting,” says Gavin Kennedy, founder of Solid Gold Podcasts, South Africa’s largest podcast and audiobook production house. “Listeners are gravitating toward storytelling that resonates with their realities, whether it’s in their language, about their communities, or tackling topics mainstream media shies away from.”

Solid Gold, which produced over 750 podcast episodes last year alone, has been instrumental in propelling South Africa’s audio renaissance. With its state-of-the-art facilities and a client roster that spans corporate giants to grassroots initiatives, the company exemplifies how innovation in production and storytelling is turning local podcasts into global contenders.

South Africa’s Global Awakening

While the United States continues to dominate podcasting with its $2 billion annual ad revenue and polished mega-productions, South Africa is catching up by adopting global best practices. The localisation of international formats—such as true crime, edutainment, and wellness—is meeting a receptive and growing audience.

This global influence is complemented by a distinctly South African flair. The rise of isiZulu and isiXhosa podcasts, along with content focusing on local politics, entrepreneurship, and cultural heritage, is reshaping audience engagement. Platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts have taken notice, dedicating resources to highlighting African creators. APVA (Association of African Podcasters and Voice Artists) has also amplified these voices through initiatives such as the African Podcast and Voice Awards, recognising excellence across the continent.

Kennedy believes the moment is ripe for South African creators to compete on the global stage. “The talent here is world-class, and the stories we have to tell are compelling and unique. What’s needed now is investment—not just in production quality but in marketing these podcasts internationally,” he says. “This isn’t just about putting South Africa on the map. It’s about showing the world the depth and diversity of African storytelling.”

The Global Trends Shaping SA

The global podcast industry—valued at $23 billion by 2030—is undergoing seismic shifts, driven by emerging technologies and changing listener habits. Many of these trends are beginning to permeate the South African market, offering both opportunities and challenges.

The Rise of Video Podcasting

Video-first platforms like YouTube, and increasingly Spotify which is nudging its way into video, have become dominant players in podcast distribution, and South African creators are increasingly embracing the visual medium. This hybrid model of video and audio not only expands reach but also enhances engagement, particularly among younger audiences.

Hyper-Niche Content

Globally, niche content—podcasts that cater to very specific audiences—is flourishing. South African creators are following suit, with podcasts delving into everything from township entrepreneurialism to vegan lifestyles. This strategy helps creators build deeply loyal listener bases, even if their overall numbers remain modest. “No niche is too narrow, and no conversation is too deep.” suggested Kenndy.

Personalisation Through AI

Platforms like Spotify are using AI algorithms to deliver highly personalised recommendations. As these tools are adopted in South Africa, they will likely drive increased podcast discovery, benefiting smaller creators who struggle to stand out in a crowded market.Spotify boldly claims that, based on your music listening behaviour, they can accurately suggest podcasts you’ll also enjoy.

Sustainable Monetisation Models

Globally, podcast revenue streams are diversifying, from programmatic advertising to subscription models on platforms like Patreon and more recently Substack. While monetisation remains a challenge for many South African creators, tools like dynamic ad insertion—already being deployed by Solid Gold Studios—could be game-changing.

Leading the Charge: Solid Gold, APVA, and SAPG

South Africa’s podcast ecosystem owes much of its growth to pioneering organisations like Solid Gold Podcasts, APVA, and the South African Podcasters Guild (SAPG). While Solid Gold is setting the benchmark for quality and innovation, APVA is working to professionalise the industry at a continental level, offering training, resources, and a sense of community for African audio creators.

SAPG, meanwhile, is championing the interests of local podcasters through initiatives like the South African Podcast Awards, which debuted last year to great acclaim. By recognising excellence and fostering collaboration, SAPG is helping to elevate standards and inspire new entrants to the field.

“Collaboration and continued innovation is what will define the next phase of podcasting in South Africa and beyond,” says Kennedy. “Whether it’s creators sharing resources or platforms supporting each other, we need to build an ecosystem that’s not only sustainable but globally competitive.”

The Road Ahead: From South to North

As South Africa’s podcasting scene matures, its influence is spilling across borders. Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana have already established themselves as podcasting powerhouses, with platforms like Afripods and SemaBox fostering regional growth. South Africa’s strong foundation positions it as a potential hub for the continent, where creators can collaborate, share expertise, and amplify their reach.

Africa’s young and digitally savvy population, combined with the increasing penetration of affordable smartphones and data, offers a fertile ground for podcasting. According to Statista, the African podcast market is projected to grow by 7.88% annually, reaching $18.78 million by 2027. This growth isn’t just about numbers—it’s about the continent reclaiming its narratives and showcasing its innovation on a global stage.

A Cultural Rebirth in Audio

South Africa’s podcasting industry is no longer a quiet corner of the digital world. It is a dynamic, fast-growing sector poised to tell some of the most important stories of our time. By blending local authenticity with global trends, South African creators are not just catching up—they’re carving out a space uniquely their own. And as organisations like Solid Gold, APVA, and SAPG continue to push boundaries, the future of podcasting in South Africa—and across Africa—looks nothing short of extraordinary.

– CAJ News