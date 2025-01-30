Honor unveils flagship X9c

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR has unveiled its X9c and X7c smartphones in South Africa.

The new smartphone is available in Titanium Black and Jade Cyan at recommended prices.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce the Honor X9c Unbreakable AI Smartphone to South Africa,” said Fred Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Honor South Africa.

“This is our first mid-range device that brings flagship-level AI capabilities to the local market. With competitive pricing and cutting-edge features, we’re making advanced tech accessible to a wider audience.”

Zhou was speaking at an event in Johannesburg.

As part of the launch, Honor teamed up with iconic music producer, DJ Maphorisa, for a TikTok verse challenge that invites South Africans to showcase their creativity adding lyrics inspired by the X9c.

The event was a star-studded affair, with local celebrities in attendance.

This collaboration with the entertainment world highlights Honor’s commitment to connecting with local talent and empowering creativity, the Chinese firm said.

X9c is the flagship in the X series.

It spots Anti-Drop Display, 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery and 108MP ultra-sensing camera, among other specs.

