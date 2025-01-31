Elvis latest cyclone to strike Madagascar

from MARIO RAJOMAZANDRY in Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar Bureau

ANTANANARIVO, (CAJ News) – AT least five people have died in Madagascar following lightning linked to tropical cyclone Elvis, the latest phenomenon over the Indian Ocean.

No less than two people have been injured in the Vohibato district of Haute Matsiatra region in the east.

Elvis formed on Tuesday over the Mozambique Channel and passed by the western coast of southern Madagascar on Wednesday.

At the time of publishing, the cyclone was moving south-eastwards over the southern-west Indian Ocean.

On Thursday, its centre was located approximately 80 km south-west of the south-western coast of Madagascar, with maximum sustained winds of 84 km/h (tropical storm).

It is forecast to continue south-east strengthening between Friday and Saturday, after that it is expected to weaken and dissipate over the South Indian Ocean on Sunday.

The local weather service predicts heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over southern Madagascar.

Elvis comes as Madagascar still reels from cyclone Dikeledi, which also hit Comoros, Mayotte and Mozambique earlier in January.

