Ethiopia again worst hit by cyber crime

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIA has once more in the top spot as the most attacked country by cyber crime.

Check Point Software, a cyber security solutions pioneer, has released its Global Threat Index for January 2025, which highlights FakeUpdates continued threat in the cyber landscape, playing a crucial role in facilitating ransomware attacks.

In the January index, eight African countries are listed in the top 20 most attacked, out of 109 countries surveyed.

Ethiopia has a 100-percent Normalised Risk Index.

Among other countries, Zimbabwe is at 5th, with a Normalised Risk Index of (77,7 percent).

Angola (9th 66,1 percent), Uganda (10th 65,5 percent), Nigeria (11th 62,7 percent), Kenya (14th 59,4 percent) Ghana (16th 58,9 percent) and Mozambique (17th 57,9 percent) are all in the top 20.

At position 97, Egypt is the best performing country in Africa, with a Normalised Risk Index of 31,1 percent.

Education, Government and Telecommunications are the most targeted globally.

Maya Horowitz, Vice President of Research at Check Point Software, said artificial intelligence (AI) was transforming the cyber threat landscape, with cybercriminals rapidly evolving their methods, leveraging AI to automate and scale their tactics and enhance their capabilities.

“To effectively combat these threats, organizations must move beyond traditional defenses and adopt proactive, adaptive AI-powered security measures that anticipate emerging risks,” Horowitz stated.

– CAJ News