MTN, Eastern Cape partner to tackle vandalism

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has partnered with law enforcers in the Eastern Cape to protect critical network infrastructure from vandalism.

The partnership is with the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Board and Eastern Cape Community Police Forum (CPF), forming part of MTN’s strategy to combat vandalism and theft of network batteries and cables at MTN base transceiver stations within communities in the region and across the country.

MTN has seen an average of 71 vandalism incidents over the past six months.

“These criminal activities not only disrupt the communities we proudly serve but also deny them vital access to connectivity, impacting their work, their safety, and their ability to stay connected with loved ones,” said Charles Molapisi, Chief Executive Officer of MTN South Africa.

Police and CPF will be contributing to the initiative by deploying law enforcement personnel and community patrollers to monitor and respond to security breaches at MTN network base stations. High-risk areas include Mthatha and Queenstown.

MTN will provide the Mthatha South African Police Service (SAPS) Joint Operations Centre with laptops, computers, printers, furniture, power supply units and internet connectivity to support their operational needs.

In addition, the CPF patrollers will receive essential equipment, including uniforms, panic buttons and two-way radios.

Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras will be installed on selected SAPS patrol vehicles.

SAPS’ Lieut. Gen. Siphokazi Mawisa noted, “This partnership is anticipated to significantly reduce crime that targets mobile network infrastructure while prioritising the development of safer communities and strengthening relationships between law enforcement agencies and corporate stakeholders.”

– CAJ News