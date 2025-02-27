Tech tipped to enhance security in SA’s estate homes

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE integration of Glovent’s estate management platform with Impro’s access control software is hailed as welcome news for over 130 000 South Africans calling Glovent-managed estates home.

This comes as one third of residential burglaries in the country start at the front door.

“Criminals prefer the most direct route and this makes the real time integration of estate access control systems with estate management platforms critical,” said Anton Potgieter, Glovent Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer.

The Glovent smartphone-based estate management app pledges to provide an accurate single view of who is allowed entry into estates.

When a resident’s status changes, the Glovent Community Management System (CMS) automatically updates both the estate database and the Impro access control system.

Further, if a member is deactivated in Glovent, their access credentials will be immediately deactivated in Impro, preventing any potential security risks.

“It is vital for everyone that estates do not compromise when it comes to security, and the highest priority of estates should be providing a trusted ‘single source of truth’ regarding who is allowed through the front gate,” Potgieter explained.

Impro is a leading access control software widely used across estates in South Africa.

With its ability to connect to various forms of resident identification, its primary function is to monitor and manage who enters and exits an estate, ensuring that only authorised individuals are granted access.

Glovent reports that most leading estates across South Africa use it to centralise their management function, offering a streamlined experience for both administrators and residents.

– CAJ News