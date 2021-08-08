Pandemic has exposed false prophets’ true colours

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE so-called prophets of nowadays have done a huge disservice to the word of the Almighty Jehovah God during this period of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

I have seen many of these bogus prophets wherever I travel during this era.

I repeat without fear or favour, these individuals cannot hear directly from Jehovah.

As such, they have since become useless, if not false prophets.

Let me quickly define what a prophet is so that we may flow together. I do not want to leave you behind in this True Gospel.

A prophet is an individual, who is always in contact with a divine being (Jehovah God) and speaks on behalf of Jehovah, who serves as an intermediary with humanity by delivering messages or teachings from the supernatural source to other people.

In other words, a prophet is a spokesperson for Jehovah God. The prophet admonishes, warns, directs, encourages, intercedes, teaches and counsels. Prophets bring the word of God to the people and call the people to respond.

Prophets always predict the future through their fellowship with the eternal God, the prophet has access to the future. A prophet is the seer who has insight into God’s purposes for history.

They always warn of future judgements so that people will change their behaviour now and then.

A good example in those days of King Hezekiah on 2 Kings 20:1-2 of the New International Version.

It reads, “In those days Hezekiah became ill and was at the point of death. The prophet Isaiah son of Amoz went to him and said, “This is what the LORD says: Put your house in order, because you are going to die; you will not recover. Hezekiah turned his face to the wall and prayed to the LORD.”

Today, we have a huge challenge in that almost all so-called prophets cannot hear directly from Jehovah. They do not have solutions to simple diseases, let alone pandemics such as COVID-19.

These “prophets” walk in public with masks, sanitisers while ensuring they have maintained social distance.

They cannot pray for divine solutions to today’s challenges.

Instead of praying to Jehovah for solutions, they have accepted becoming victims of the devil’s induced COVID-19 pandemic.

I’m very sorry and ashamed of the so-called prophets, bishops and church founders.

Yesteryear prophets such as Elisha had faith in Jehovah God. As such Jehovah helped Elisha do lots of miracles. Understand this clearly, a miracle on its own shows the power of Jehovah.

Elisha raised from the dead a boy who had died and brought him back to life, according to 2 Kings 4:18–19 of the GOD’S WORD® Translation and 2 Kings 4:20–34.

Think of Elijah, who prayed for the rain not to come for three and a half years in order to instill spiritual discipline to the sinful world.

James 5:17 of the English Standard Version states: “Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed fervently that it might not rain, and for three years and six months it did not rain on the earth.”

Honestly, so-called prophets of today have done huge unkindness, disfavour, mischief, harm and damage to the Kingdom of Jehovah.

They are only good at preaching the gospel of money from dawn to dusk. Sometimes congregants are threatened with expulsion for not giving the so-called ‘man of God’ money or tithes.

As that is not enough, I have noticed that as these fake prophets show off in ill-gotten wealth such as jets, extravagant cars, and live in high-priced mansions.

It is clear to me that a majority of so-called prophets today are from the dark world.

Some would want to know how they should tell the so-called prophets are from Jehovah or else from the dark world.

Fellow brethren, their actions will say it all.

Matthew 7:15-16 of the New Living Translation warns: “Beware of false prophets who come disguised as harmless sheep but are really vicious wolves. You can identify them by their fruit, that is, by the way they act. Can you pick grapes from thorn bushes, or figs from thistles?”

How did these “prophets” not foresee the deadly COVID-19 before it struck?

Why not pray to Jehovah to be given solutions to the pandemic that has turned the world upside down?

Some fake prophets have even joined governments of the world in becoming ambassadors for the pandemic?

This breed of prophets does not want to suffer for the sake of Jehovah’s kingdom.

Many genuine prophets in the bible suffered and remained resolute for the word of Jehovah despite threats to their lives.

These include Elijah, Elisha, Ezekiel, Daniel, Hosea, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Joshua and Moses.

Prayer warriors such as Abednego, Meshach and Shadrach swore that if dying for Jehovah was worth it, then let it be.

In the New Testament the likes of John the Baptist, Paul of Tarsus, among others, were persecuted for standing for the true faith of Jehovah.

Even our Lord Jesus Christ also suffered and eventually died for the true faith of Jehovah God.

Now, my question is, if you (nowadays prophets) represent the kingdom, why get scared of doing good knowing the Almighty Jehovah will reward us eternally?

Fellow brethren, I challenge you to be wary of these false prophets.

So, what the Bible say about false prophets?

God speaks harshly against false prophets, occult practices, and other means of sorcery.

He describes a false prophet as one who “presumes to speak in My name anything I have not commanded, or a prophet who speaks in the name of other gods” (Deuteronomy 18:20).

In Jeremiah 14:14, God says these evildoers prophesy lies, offering “false visions, divinations, idolatries, and the delusions of their own minds.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed almost all church prophets, not only in Africa, but in other continents.

May Jehovah God descend harshly on these false prophets. After the COVID-19, we do not want to hear of any of them because they are not from Jehovah.

Let us not allow them to come back demanding money for tithes, offerings and gifts.

Enough is enough!

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

