Vault Hill pledges to revolutionise Africa’s digital landscape

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – BLOCKCHAIN technology company, Vault Hill, has updated its digital ecosystem, in a move it pledges will redefine the integration of gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and immersive social experiences.

This upgrade, according to the form, introduces a re-engineered platform that is poised to become a central hub for digital innovation, mainly focusing on enriching the technological terrain of Africa.

“With Vault Hill 3.0, our focus sharpens on empowering the African community, harnessing advanced technologies to propel regional development and connect the continent to global digital trends,” said Jimi Daodu, Chief Executive Officer of Vault Hill.

Vault Hill 3.0 was unveiled at the three-day Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress that began in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Maria Dervenco, Vault Hill Chief Operations Officer, said the Vault Hill 3.0 is a bold step towards a future where digital platforms offer more than connectivity and foster economic growth and innovation.

“This is our promise to our community and investors as we continue to push the boundaries of digital possibilities,” Dervenco stated.

The United Kingdom-based Vault Hill has expressed a dedication to revolutionising the way users interact with technology, utilising blockchain to enhance user experiences across various platforms.

– CAJ News