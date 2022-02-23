Mauritius gears up for fourth industrial revolution

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – PRIME Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth says Mauritius is committed to promoting innovation in order to enhance competitiveness and job creation.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the XEFI Centre in Ebène, 15 kilometres south of the capital, Port Louis.

XEFI is the French-headquartered leader in IT services, office automation, software and Cloud.

“The new technologies sector is one on which the government bases its industrial renewal policy,” Jugnauth said.

“Our country is working with determination to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution and make the most of the opportunities that arise from it.”

The premier said XEFI expansion to Mauritius will enrich the country’s business ecosystem.

He further encouraged other companies to set up in Mauritius.

“Together with local and foreign players, we will prepare our country for the challenges of the digital transition and shape the economic future of the country,” he said.

Mauritius is hailed for a favourable environment for investment and innovation.

It is anticipated the creation of technological infrastructure such as the Côte D’Or Data Technology Park and the Jin Fei Smart City will open up horizons for ICT companies.

Multinational companies that have adopted an international expansion strategy have already relocated part of their activities to Mauritius.

They include Accenture, Allianz Services, Ceridian, Concentrix, Elca Swiss, Euro CRM, GPO, Intelcia, Orange Business Services and SD Worx.

Sacha Rosenthal, Chief Executive Officer of XEFI Group, said the focus on Mauritius would be on the development of digital software for small and medium enterprises as well as setting up the XEFI Academy to train youth.

Mauritius’ ICT sector has adapted quickly to new business models and proven resilient in times of crisis.

The ICT/ Business Process Outsourcing industry in Mauritius, which generates 30 000 jobs, grew by 3,9 percent in 2020 while the national economy shrank by 15, percent.

– CAJ News