Africa, Shenzhen trade exceeds R55 billion

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – BILATERAL trade between China’s Shenzhen and South Africa has reached ¥21 billion (R55,4 billion).

The continent has become the largest trading partner of Shenzhen.

Guo Ziping, Director of the Development and Reform Commission of the Shenzhen Municipality, disclosed the figures at the China (Shenzhen) – South Africa Investment Promotion Conference.

At the event held at the Bank of China Johannesburg Branch in Sandton recently, Huawei introduced its eKit brand of network solutions to the South African small and midsize enterprise (SME) market.

Hosted by the Development and Reform Commission of the Shenzhen Municipality, the event sought to strengthen ties between South Africa and the Shenzhen municipality.

“Over the past 40 years, Shenzhen has developed from a small fishing village on the coastal border into one of the cities with the highest economic, enterprise, innovation, and talent density in China,” Ziping said.

The summit aimed to deepen economic and trade exchanges between the city of Shenzhen and South African companies.

Ziping noted many Shenzhen-inspired elements in South Africa with products like Huawei’s mobile phone.

The official said the opening of Huawei’s innovation centre in 2023 displayed how its latest offerings across sectors like ICT and energy make it a “microcosm of the accelerated radiation of Shenzhen’s innovation momentum into the world.”

Huawei’s eKit network products and solutions provide a variety of affordable solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It is designed for use in SME offices, budget hotels, schools and small factories.

Vincent Liu, Director of Commercial and Distribution Business at Huawei South Africa’s Enterprise Business introduced the eKit products and solutions.

“They will provide solutions for connectivity, storage, video solutions, and intelligent collaboration. It’s a new brand that brings the latest technology to SMEs,” Liu said.

The eKit is anticipated to better serve SMEs by helping them go digital. Huawei initiated a commercial and distribution business transformation at the beginning of 2023 and is now furthering investments in the global SME market.

It provides a variety of cost-effective products including networking, storage, and intelligent collaboration equipment.

“We believe that technologies that improve communications will also grow the economy,” Liu said.

It is anticipated partnerships with ICT distributors like Switchcom Distribution will assist in Huawei’s vision and provide end-to-end solutions for resellers, installers and internet service providers.

Switchcom Distribution is a dynamic and innovative ICT distributor in South Africa.

– CAJ News