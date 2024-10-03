Johannesburg to host Africa’s prime AI summit

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Artificial Intelligence Expo Africa, the continent’s largest AI and intelligent automation event, will be held in Johannesburg at the end of October.

Now entering its seventh year, the annual expo unites regional and international thought leaders, suppliers and start-ups to discuss and showcase the latest innovations.

“We are happy to welcome the growing AI tech ecosystem to the Gauteng region,” said Nonnie Kubeka, Executive Director of the Gauteng Convention and Event Bureau.

Last year, AI Expo Africa hosted 48 small and medium enterprises.

Kubeka noted the upcoming edition would come at a time AI was impacting all industries and certain aspects of society.

“So it’s key we as a region, and a nation, have a focus on this sector as it’s a key pillar of our ICT activities and we want to showcase the local ecosystem to a regional and international audience,” Kubeka said.

Dr Nick Bradshaw, Founder of AI Expo Africa and Chairperson of the South African AI Association, stated the seventh anniversary edition would be the biggest to date.

There would be over 100 companies in the expo hall, many of which are local and regional Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

“The current buzz around generative AI, data centres, national AI strategies, security and AI4Good are just some of the many themes our 60+ speakers and 1 700 delegates will be discussing,” Bradshaw said.

Thought leaders from Google, Huawei, Nvidia, Supermicro and a delegation from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good will be running an Africa-based startup pitching session at the show.

ITU will be running its AI for Good Innovation Factory Africa Challenge at the show and announce the launch of the first official AI for Good Impact Africa regional event to be co-hosted with AI Expo Africa in 2025.

“We are increasing our efforts across the Africa region. Our new AI for Good Impact Africa regional event in 2025 will be another big step in the right direction,” said Frederic Werner, Head of Strategic Engagement at the ITU.

