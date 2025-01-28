AFCON: It’s do-or-die for southern African teams

from HICHAM ELHARAH in Rabat, Morocco

Morocco Bureau

RABAT, (CAJ News) – NO team is guaranteed an easy passage to the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B following tough draw pitting mainly southern African contenders Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and of course an outsider Egypt.

The tough draws came at a time when almost all participating teams have picked top form while others have identified new, but best professionals plying their trade in Europe’s big leagues.

It’s not going to be a smooth sail though as all the four nations in Group B have capable players, skilled coaches and disciplined teams.

While perennial contenders Egypt are tipped to progress to the next stage, however, it is not going to be easily achieved on a silver platter.

Teams like South Africa’s Bafana Bafana have proved to be no pushovers before as they demonstrated in the previous AFCON tournament that they are capable of achieving desired results at any given time.

Under head coach Hugo Broos, South Africa have steadied their ship and became a household name in the African continent’s football fraternity.

On the other hand, neighbouring Zimbabwe’s Warriors have equally unearthed gems of highly rated footballers plying their trade in the English Premier League, Spanish Laliga, Italy Serie A, Germany Bundesliga, and France Ligue 1 respectively.

Interestingly, the Warriors team is also a complete overhaul right from the coach, players and administrators at the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), who installed professionalism and discipline to the national team, making them one of the most formidable squads capable of beating any team anywhere in Africa.

Zimbabwe, who previously relieved caretaker coach Jairos Tapera to pave way for the German international Michael Nees have left no stone unturned in their quest to progress to the AFCON finals in Morocco this year.

Angola, they are not underdogs either as they have a capable Portuguese coach Pedro Goncalves, who has turned the national team into a force to reckon with in as far football is concerned in the African continent.

Elsewhere in Group A, southern Africa boasts two national teams Comoros and Zambia, who seek to carve their own piece of history against the host nation Morocco, and of course Mali.

Other southern African teams to watch include Botswana in Group D, who have been drawn alongside Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Benin.

Botswana might not be a superpower in African football, but they have demonstrated they can upset any big names in this tournament.

Elsewhere in Group D, another southern African national team – Mozambique, have equally proved their stamina when they qualified to the AFCON finals in Morocco when least expected to do so.

Mozambique have been pitted against Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Gabon respectively.

Full fixtures draw of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage for Morocco.

AFCON, Morocco 2025 GROUP Stage

GROUP A

Morocco

Mali

Zambia

Comoros

GROUP B

Egypt

South Africa

Angola

Zimbabwe

GROUP C

Nigeria

Tunisia

Uganda

Tanzania

GROUP D

Senegal

DR Congo

Benin

Botswana

GROUP E

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Equatorial Guinea

Sudan

GROUP F

Côte d’Ivoire

Cameroun

Gabon

Mozambique

– CAJ News