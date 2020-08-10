Vivo’s Y-series available in South Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – RANKED the sixth largest smartphone maker in terms of shipments globally, vivo has ambitious plans to be one of the market leaders in South Africa the next three years.

The Chinese-headquartered firm has launched two handsets in its Y-series in the local market as part of those plans.

The Y12 and Y30 are now available.

“Within three years, the company plans to sit in the top tier segment of cell phone brands in South Africa,” Jeff Cao, Vivo SA Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Vivo plans to provide South African consumers with a user experience beyond expectations through technology and innovative, trendsetting products,” the executive said.

Vivo plans to launch the hotly anticipated X-series towards the end of the year.

The Y12 retails at R3 899 (Y12) and the Y30 at R4 999.

They include a 5000mAh non-removable battery and a 10W fast charging option.

The Y12 features an AI Super-Wide-Angle Camera expanding views to 120°. It spots a 13MP main camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera and 2MP depth camera.

Vivo’s Y30 offers a quad camera experience.

The rear primary camera is a 13-MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. There is a second 8-MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture; and a third 2-MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2-MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Ranked a lofty sixth by Omdia in terms of units shipped, Vivo is present in 40 markets globally and according to the company, has 300 million users.

– CAJ News