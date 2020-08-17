Home internet users warned about advert claims

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Internet Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (ISPA) is wary of some providers of home connectivity solutions capitalising on demand for services enabling citizens to work from home.

A lockdown imposed in March to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) encourages virtual work.

ISPA has cautions prospective home internet users to be circumspect when evaluating advertising claims by some ISPs attempting to make the most of the demand.

“Anyone looking to update their ability to communicate, work, study, socialise and be entertained from home should be wary of overly-wordy, jargon-laced advertising designed to confuse rather than inform,” Guy Halse, ISPA co-chair, said.

A useful tip is for consumers to research any terminology used in adverts they do not understand, ISPA advised.

In addition, proper contact details and standard company information should be displayed on all adverts.

Legitimate operators would also have an online presence that goes beyond social media and includes a functional company website.

A further useful tip is to determine if advertisers of connectivity solutions are, in fact, registered companies.

Another way for consumers to get proper service and accountability is to do business with an ISPA member because the non-profit association founded a quarter century ago is the only industry body recognised by government under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

On broadband speed claims, ISPA advises that consumers interrogate their prospective internet or access provider about speeds that can realistically be expected at their end.

– CAJ News