MTN offers six free months of Apple Music

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN customers can now enjoy over 60 million songs on Apple Music by signing up for an exclusive offer of up to six months on South Africa’s premium music streaming service.

The music can be accessed anytime, anywhere, across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, CarPlay, PC, Android devices and Samsung TV.

“In a tough economic climate, we want to keep adding value for our customers, helping ease the pressure on their pockets, while also rewarding them for their loyalty to MTN,” Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs: MTN South Africa, assured.

“We have made significant investments in our network to deliver the best coverage and speeds in the country and this added value will help keep our customers on our world-class network, connected to their favourite artists.”

The offer is exclusively available to all MTN prepaid customers and selected MTN post-paid customers.

MTN post-paid customers who are currently subscribed to MTN Sky, MTN Sky VIP and Sky Black, and to all new customers who sign up or upgrade to MTN Sky, MTN Sky VIP and Sky Black, can subscribe to Apple Music and receive an exclusive offer of six months of free Apple Music.

All prepaid customers can subscribe to Apple Music and receive the first three months free.

MTN believes its award-winning network is optimised to deliver the best music streaming experience.

MTN’s LTE (4G) coverage reaches a population of 96 percent in South Africa.

Apple Music offers subscribers an incredible catalogue of songs that they can stream or download for offline listening and the most local content in Africa, all ad-free.

Subscribers can create their own playlists or discover new ones curated by Apple Music such as Africa Now, Africa Rising, Amapiano Lifestyle, Mzansi

House and Rap Life combined with their entire personal library and share music with their friends.

In addition, subscribers get daily recommendations based on the music they love, they can listen to radio stations from every genre and watch exclusive music videos.

Apple Music also includes three live radio stations.

– CAJ News