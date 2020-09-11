Huawei expands all-scenario product portfolio

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI’S Consumer Business Group (BG) has announced six new products as part of its all-scenario ecosystem.

The products have been launched at the Huawei Seamless AI Life New Products Global Launch event, where the company announced the further enrichment of its 1+8+N ecosystem.

According to Huawei, the 1+8+N all-scenario hardware ecosystem and the all-scenario service ecosystem establish a standard for user privacy and security as well as deliver a high-quality experience to consumers around the world.

The new products revealed during Thursday’s keynote include Huawei FreeBuds Pro and Huawei FreeLace Pro, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and Huawei Watch Fit as well as Huawei MateBook X and Huawei MateBook 14.

Huawei announced the products were all designed “to bring a more cohesive connected experience to consumers in their everyday lives, in scenarios ranging from work, health and fitness to audio entertainment, echoing Huawei’s mission to build a better connected world.”

Executives pledged Huawei’s commitment to the All-scenario Seamless AI Life Strategy and working with partners to nurture the 1+8+N ecosystem.

“Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers” Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said.

“In future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide.”

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro, the new flagship smartwatch, spots a rugged design featuring premium materials, including a sapphire watch crystal, titanium case and skin-friendly ceramic case back that combines with another sapphire glass black to enhance monitoring accuracy and wearing comfort.

It supports apps to provide a convenient means for users to get even more features. Huawei also plans to further augment the smart experience on offer in the future.

The Huawei Watch Fit is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design.

It weighs 34g.

It is also the first Huawei smartwatch to support Quick-workout Animations.

The latest entry to Huawei’s flagship PC product line, the MateBook X is the first notebook to feature the 3K Infinite FullView Display[10], realised with a borderless design.

Powered by a 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, the new flagship notebook delivers the performances needed for daily tasks.

The MateBook X is also the first Huawei notebook to support Wi-Fi 6.

– CAJ News