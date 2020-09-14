Angola gas, oil summit back after COVID-19

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – KEY players of the Angolan energy industry will converge in June next year to explore ways of growing the oil and gas sector.

The Angola Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition will return on June 15-16 after its 2020 programme was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

It is expected to outdo the successful first edition of 2019, which saw more than 1 700 delegates, 67 speakers and nearly 50 exhibitors.

President João Lourenço opened the edition.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum has endorsed the event that the African Energy Chamber is organizing.

Discussion points include a focus on the post-COVID-19 reality of the Angolan energy landscape, offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration and licensing, the new marginal fields bid round, gas monetization, doing business in Angola and digitalization and technology.

The new Digitalization and Technology forum will showcase advanced technology pioneered in Angola.

Organisers said the second edition of the Angola Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition will expand in size, scale and prestige.

Angola is Africa’s second largest oil producer, after Nigeria.

– CAJ News