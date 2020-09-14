Pitso to coach the coaches

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ONE of the country’s most popular junior football tournaments, the Engen Knockout Challenge, is the latest competition to suffer the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) national lockdown.

A series of online educational webinars as the prestigious event moves from on field to online, starting on September 23.

Despite the setback, some high-profile names in the local game, including Premiership trendsetter and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, will participate.

Organisers confirmed that fresh from winning yet another league title with The Brazilians, Mosimane will lead the Coach the Coach Masterclasses.

The recently-won title was his fifth and Sundowns’ tenth.

Other individuals to participate include Bidvest Wits’ Gavin Hunt, under-17 Basetsana Head Coach, Simphiwe Dludlu and Head of Youth at Ajax Cape Town, Duncan Crowie. Engen ambassadors, Amanda Dlamini, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Stanton Fredricks.

“By hosting the webinars, we aim to highlight the infinite career opportunities available within football, outside of being a sportsman. We will also cover topics that will enable players to make informed lifestyle decisions,” said Bulela Mkandawire, Brand and Sponsorship Manager at Engen.

The Engen Knockout Challenge has been running over the last 18 years.

It is the second high-profile junior tournament to be postponed this year because the lockdown.

The Bayhill Premier Cup, hailed as the South Africa’s biggest youth soccer festival, was set for its regular Easter weekend slot but cancelled as the pandemic hit the country.

– CAJ News