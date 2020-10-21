Sanctions Zimbabwe blamed for xenophobia in SA

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African branch of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) has blamed the sporadic xenophobic attacks in the former to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

ZANU-PF spokesperson for South Africa, Kennedy Mapesa Mandaza made the sentiments on Wednesday as the entity joined other organisations and blocs in the continent in voicing their disapproval of sanctions effected by the United States of America (USA) and their European Union (EU) counterparts from the period 2001.

Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc, meeting in Tanzania last year, set aside October 25 as a day to collectively speak against the criminal and ruinous sanctions.

“Those (Zimbabweans) in the diaspora have become subjects of ridicule and xenophobic attacks as they try to eke a living in foreign lands,” said Mandaza.

“The SADC region has not been spared either from the impact of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe,” he continued.

Mandaza explained that the increase of outward migration of skilled and unskilled labour forced to neighbouring countries had heavily impacted on the resources of the neighbouring countries, in terms of social service delivery and employment.

“The sporadic xenophobic attacks on foreigners witnessed in South Africa in recent years, are directly attributed to the sanctions as Zimbabwean citizens have put more pressure on jobs and the resources meant for social services.”

The EU and US have defended the sanctions saying these were only imposed on political leaders violating the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

An estimated 3 million Zimbabweans are widely believed to have fled economic hardships and live in South Africa.

The host country suffers intermittent attacks against foreign nationals.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions march will take place in the capital, Pretoria, South Africa on Sunday.

– CAJ News