‘AU, UN complicit in Cameroon kids massacre’

from ROSY SADOU in Yaoundé, Cameroon

YAOUNDE, (CAJ News) – THE international community has come under criticism for its handling of the crisis in Cameroon, where radicals killed eight children last weekend.

Twelve other children were injured when a group of unidentified armed men attacked the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, in the south-west.

While no group has claimed responsibility of the attack, the region is mired in conflict between the army and militants advocating for self-rule of the English-speaking region.

According to the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, more than 1 000 students and teachers have been threatened, abducted, injured or killed by armed groups or state security forces in affected regions between 2017 and 2019.

More than 770 000 civilians have been displaced.

Another organisation, the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P), said despite escalating violence during 2020, the African Union (AU) and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had failed to treat the deadly conflict in Cameroon with the seriousness that it deserved.

GCR2P believes the two organisations should help facilitate a ceasefire and an inclusive dialogue between the government and separatist groups, mediated by a neutral player on neutral territory.

Separatists claim marginalization of English speaking regions by the government, which is dominated by French speakers.

Matthias Naab, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, this week denounced the attack is the worst atrocity since the resumption of the school year.

Schools reopened on October 5, seven months after closure because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

– CAJ News