MTN SA invests €1 billion in network expansion

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa plans to invest €1 billion (R18,279 billion) on its network ahead of the anticipated release of additional spectrum and its transition to fifth generation (5G) technology.

An executive disclosed the plans on Monday as the company reported strides made this year, including against battery and cable theft, expansion of its long term evolution (LTE) reach and launch of its fifth generation (5G) network.

It announced “exciting” plans for 2021.

“The over-arching drive is to deliver a one-billion-euro investment in the entire network,” said Ernest Paul, General Manager: MTN Network Operations.

Plans for 2021 include continuing the radio access network (RAN), internet protocol (IP) and telex (TX) modernisation programmes and participating in the High Demand Spectrum Auction.

MTN is also putting more focus on the newly-established mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) division and ramping up 5G deployment if successful in the auction.

“At MTN, it all starts with the network and there are no short cuts to a best network that is future-fit – it will require us to continue to invest so we are prepared for 5G, 4IR and the long 15-year wait for additional spectrum,” Paul said.

He added, “Expect far more to come in 2021.”

MTN SA saw its LTE population coverage hit 96 percent during the year.

The operator has 30,9 million subscribers.

– CAJ News