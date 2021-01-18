by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE farming sector is mourning the demise of land reform and agricultural policy expert, Prof. Mohammad Karaan, who has passed on because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The government and Agri SA led tributes to the internationally acclaimed expert.

“Prof Karaan’s passing is a massive loss for the country, at a time when we need leading development thinkers and practitioners like him the most, as the country begins to implement the Economic Recovery Plan,” said Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza.

Agri SA said his contributions in many areas, especially regarding his involvement with the National Planning Commission, the establishment of Agricultural Sector Unity Forum, the University of Stellenbosch and its Department of Agriculture were invaluable.

He also served as Chairperson of the National Agricultural Marketing Council.

The deceased is a former board member of the Land Bank and the Agricultural Research Council and most recently, a member of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

“The agricultural sector honors his contribution and carries on with his legacy. Rest in peace Prof Karaan,” stated Christo van der Rheede Agri SA, Executive Director.

The farming body also mourned the death of former Minister Gerrit van Rensburg.

“We will cherish their memories with compassion,” van der Rheede said.

– CAJ News