CAR Crisis: Rebel groups block aid to Bangui

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – ARMED groups have blocked the delivery of aid to the capital, Bangui, as the rebels’ attempt to gain control in the Central African Republic (CAR) takes a new grim twist.

Muslim radical groups including the Central African Patriotic Movement (MPC), Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation (3R) and Union for Peace in the CAR (UPC), alongside of allies such as former President François Bozizé, are accused of the violations.

The Christian extremist anti-Balaka formations are also fingered.

Such attacks on trade convoys are threatening the availability and accessibility of food, medicines and other products essential to the operation of public services such as hospitals.

Three truck drivers were wounded on Monday when armed elements attacked a commercial convoy near Zoukombo, in Nana-Mambere in western CAR on Monday.

There were similar attacks against commercial convoys on the Bangui-Garoua Boulaï axis, along the border with Cameroon.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in CAR (MINUSCA) has made the reopening of the Béloko-Bangui axis a priority to allow the resumption of aid.

It recently secure the release of 90 trucks stranded in Bangui, in conjunction with the Central African defense and security forces.

“However, that the threat from armed groups persists,” Lieutenant-Colonel Abdoul-Aziz Fall, spokesperson for the MINUSCA Force, lamented.

Rebel groups have intensified their terror in the Central African country following elections held at the end of December.

The disqualification of Bozize agitated them.

Several UN peacekeepers have been killed.

Vladimir Monteiro, MINUSCA spokesman, warned the armed groups would be held responsible for violating international and national legal instruments.

– CAJ News