Nigeria’s foremost notorious crime kingpin surrenders

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – ONE of Nigeria’s most feared bandits has surrendered to authorities northwest of the country.

Auwalu Daudawa surrendered to police in the Zamfara State.

The repentant bandit gave up more than 20 sophisticated weapons in acceptance of the State Peace Accord, initiated by Executive Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

Among weapons surrendered are anti-aircraft rifles, AK47s and propel grenades.

Daudawa’s surrender is set to bring to an end a reign of terror by his militants operating from the Dumburum forest in Zurmi local government area of the state.

Abutu Yaro, the Zamfara Commissioner of Police, said Daudawa’s surrender was further demonstration that the peace initiative of the state government was yielding results.

“We salute the state governor for this,” Yaro said.

“Let me enjoin other bandits from different locations of the state to also embrace the Peace Accord and surrender their weapons so that Peace and Security of the state can be improved and sustained for economic, social and political development.”

Africa’s biggest country by population (over 206 million people), Nigeria is facing a surge in banditry.

It is among a series of violent crimes, mostly the terror by the Boko Haram in the northeast.

– CAJ News