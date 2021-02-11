Huawei hopes for improved relations with new America

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI is hopeful the new United States government will adopt more open policies, after strained relations with the previous administration of Donald Trump.

Joe Biden, the Democrat, has succeeded Trump, the Republican whose administration had a hostile relationship with the Chinese technology company.

Ren Zhengfei, the Huawei chief executive officer, pledged to stick to a globalization strategy despite external pressure and called on the new US administration to adopt “more open policies that are in the interests of US companies and the US economy as a whole.”

These remarks, during a press briefing in Taiyuan, the capital city of China’s northern Shanxi province, are the first public comments the founder of Huawei has made since the change of the US administration.

“Trade benefits both sides,” Zhengfei said launching the Intelligent Mining Innovation Lab.

“Allowing US companies to supply goods to Chinese customers is conducive to their own financial performance,” he said.

“If Huawei’s production capacity expands, US companies could us sell more. It’s a win-win situation. I believe the new administration will weigh these interests as they consider their policies.”

The US has been campaigning against Huawei in the past two years.

Allegations are that Huawei’s equipment could be used to spy on Americans.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims but some countries have given in to US pressure.

Zhengfei said he was now “even more confident” about Huawei’s survival.

“We have found new and more ways to overcome our challenges. Our sales revenue and profits in 2020 were higher than the previous years.”

Huawei’s business results for the first nine months of the year 2020 showed that revenue totaled 671,3 billion yuan ($98,57 billion), up 9,9 percent from the same period in 2019.

“We’ll continue serving our customers well by creating more value for them. We want them to have lasting faith in us. We hope that they won’t sway because of political pressure,” Zhengfei concluded.

– CAJ News